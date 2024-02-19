Fertilizers vital to increase per acre produce: agronomists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The agronomists from the Research Information Unit of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute

(AARI) have said that in the current era, it is not possible to increase agricultural production without

proper use of fertilizers.

The fertilizers with secondary nutritional components are of particular importance for proper growth

of plants. The use of fertilizer is also very important from an economic point of view. The farmers by utilizing fertilizer of Rs 1 can get additional production of up to Rs 9.

They said types of fertilizers could be divided into three parts.

The first, major components fertilizers,

including nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, were much needed for the crops. On the second, secondary

components fertilizers, including calcium, magnesium, sulphur had positive effects on the crops.

Third, minor components of fertilizers can also be beneficial to provide financial benefits

to farmers.

They said farmers who use calcium, single superphosphate, calcium ammonium nitrate, sulphur, ammonium sulphate, zinc sulphate, potassium sulphate as secondary ingredients with the advice

of agronomists have no problem in getting a bumper crops.