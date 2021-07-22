ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said as per recommendation of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of directors, the FESCO chief executive officer (CEO) has been suspended as he failed to manage the power outages in the Faisalabad region due to rains on Eid day.

"A separate inquiry will be held also. An acting CEO of FESCO will be appointed tomorrow," he said in a tweet.