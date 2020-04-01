FESCO issues power suspension schedule for April 2, 7

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Wednesday issued power suspension schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of 11 KV grid stations for April 2 and 7.

According to schedule issued by the FESCO Sargodha, the electric supply will remain suspended on April 02 from 9 am to 2 pm of 11 kv feeder including Riaz Abbad Feeder, Noor Shaheed, Langhar Makhdoom, Lalian City, Awais Qarni, Chinni Rehan, Sanghra and Ahemdanagar.

Similarly, the electricity will also be suspended of 66 KV Grid Staion Bhabra including 11 KV Feeder Bherwal, Jasowal, Hamber, Takhat Hazara, Mela, Bhabra, Mid Ranjha, Pindi Rawan and Bacha Kalah on April 07 from 9.30 am to 3 pm.