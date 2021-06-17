UrduPoint.com
Fesco Issues Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:58 PM

Fesco issues shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from al-Hafiz Karisto Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, ChinSun, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Hyundai Nishat Motors feeders emanating from 132-KV M-III grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 10am while MCL, GHFM, ZR Green, PABC, Kamal, King Kong, Malik MIJ and Ghani Surmax feeders originating from 132-KV M-III grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 11am onFriday (June 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bahmani Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 6:30am to 3:30pm whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations except Ujala and Sugar Mills feeders will observe 20-30 megawatt load shedding from 5am to 5 pm on June 18.

