UrduPoint.com

Fesco Issues Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to a notice issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Dalla, Sultan Nagar, Barnala and Parco feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Sabzi Mandi and Dhandra feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics and Kamal Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 11am while Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Yousuf Abad,500-KV Gatti, Mannanwala and Johar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad gridstation will observe shutdown from 5am to 8am on Thursday (August 5).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Sheikhupura August From Chenab Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

16 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

16 minutes ago
 Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary ..

Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs

41 seconds ago
 World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's ..

World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's special status, Kashmiris' rig ..

43 seconds ago
 DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

44 seconds ago
 Kashmir issue needed resolution on priority, says ..

Kashmir issue needed resolution on priority, says Zawar Waraich

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.