Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to a notice issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Dalla, Sultan Nagar, Barnala and Parco feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Sabzi Mandi and Dhandra feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics and Kamal Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 11am while Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Yousuf Abad,500-KV Gatti, Mannanwala and Johar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad gridstation will observe shutdown from 5am to 8am on Thursday (August 5).