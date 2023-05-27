UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FESCO issues shutdown plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Gubindpura feeder, linked with 132-kV Agri University grid station, would remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

, while new Langrana, 29-Mor and Gatti feeder, connected with 132-kV Aminpur grid station and Mustafa feeder, attached with 132-kV Narwala Road grid station, will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Similarly, electricity supply from Iqbal Rice Mills, Jhang Road, WASA Express, WASA Tube-well, Rajoa, Dawar Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders, originating from 132-kV Chiniot grid station, will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 28, 2023.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jhang Agri May Sunday From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

19 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

20 minutes ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

49 minutes ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

49 minutes ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

50 minutes ago
 Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Langua ..

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.