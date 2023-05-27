FESCO issues shutdown plan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Gubindpura feeder, linked with 132-kV Agri University grid station, would remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

, while new Langrana, 29-Mor and Gatti feeder, connected with 132-kV Aminpur grid station and Mustafa feeder, attached with 132-kV Narwala Road grid station, will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Similarly, electricity supply from Iqbal Rice Mills, Jhang Road, WASA Express, WASA Tube-well, Rajoa, Dawar Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders, originating from 132-kV Chiniot grid station, will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 28, 2023.