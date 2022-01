FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Fertilizer, Ghausia Road, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Khayaban Colony and D-Ground feeders emanating from 220/132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while People's Colony, Khizra, KTM-1, National Colony and Scarp Colony feeders originating from 220/132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 11:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (January 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Hindoana, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Jhumra Road/Raza, DHQ Chiniot, Iqbal Rice Mill, Jhok Mallian, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Dawar, Beeranwala, Abdullah Fiber, Ahmad Straw board, Faisalabad Road, Lahore Road and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Zamzam, Harianwala, Garden Colony, Gulbehar Colony and Babar Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Mughal Pura, Johar Colony, Misaqul Maal and 500-KV Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Muzaffar Colony, Soail Abad and Barkat Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Maan Pur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Naradada feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Bahlak feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Gaushala, Imam Bargah Road and Momin Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Jinnah, Elyas Park and Kamal Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Maqbool Road feeder emanating from 132-KV City grid station, Sitiana Road and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, GM Abad, Faiz Abad and Parokian Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gulistan feeder emanating 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Qudrat Abad, new Jinnah Colony, City and Ejaz Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, City and Lahore Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mangoana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Jabana feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, College Road, Gogera and new Dana Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, al-Awan feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed and new Sitiana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on January 20.

Meanwhile, power supply from Dijkot City and new al-Barkat/Gojra Road feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sadhar, Air Avenue, Sarshmeer, Gardana and Jinnah feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Makkoana feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad and Mujtaba Saood feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station and Ejaz Town feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station will reamin suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Bhowana, Khannuana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (January 20, 2022).