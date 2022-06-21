FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Canal Road and Koh-e-Noor feeders emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Rodala feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (June 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muhammad Pura, Afghan Abad, Jinnah, Elyas Park, Sabzi Mandi and Dhandra feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas new Interloop, Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKB, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile, MJ Gohar and Phalahi Wala feeders emanating from Chak 103/R-B grid station will observe load shedding from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 2022.