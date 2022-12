FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chak 208 road linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Ahmad Straw board and Abdullah Fiber feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Meeranwala, STS, Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-II and al-Hamra feeders connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, new Khannuana and T&N Pakistan feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, SKP Road, Bhai Wala, Gatti, Yousuf Abad, Chenab Steel and Rehmat Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Hajwairi Park feeders connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Model Town and islam Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Islam Pura and Torianwala feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Shalimar, Kathoor and Bashir Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, City Housing feeder linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Mughal Pura and Bagaywala feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad gri station, Nishat feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ghausia Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Katchery Road and Bucheki Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri and new Khannuana feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Muhammadwala feeder connected with 132-KV Barana grid station, Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Edan Valley feeder linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, new Amin Town feeder attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, Scarp Colony feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Nazim Abad and Kausar Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Roshanwala feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Maanpur feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, 466 Road, Rasiyana and Sain Wazir Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Jhamra feeder linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday (December 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, Rodala, Faisalabad Road, College Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Gulberg feeder connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 pm.