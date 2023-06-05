FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Akbar Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Sultani Elasto and Nazir Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Jewan Shah, Tahir Rafiq Textile, Sarfraz Textile, WASA-II, Al-Murtaza, Tayyab Textile Mill, Ahmad Enterprises, Ayyan Textile, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fiber, Al-Rehman and FAST National University feeders connected with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Faisal Sheikhupura Road, Paradise, Hamdard-1, Zia Town, Raza Town-1, Chak No.

204-RB and Chak No.208 Road feeders attached with 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. while Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).