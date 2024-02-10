FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Muzaffar Colony, Elyas Garden and Masood Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Waris Pura feeder attached with 132-KV S-Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&N, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Five Star Foods, Phalahi Wala, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad and MJ Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material and JW feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Afridi Tetile, Tapal Textile, National Foods, Nishat Swits, Hayat Chemia No.

2 and Time Ceramics No.2 feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Falko Textile, new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Season, Korian Road, Nawaban Wala, Dasoha, al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, Masood Abad, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, M Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi, Miani, Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom, Niamoana, Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road and Chishtia Park feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday (February 11, 2024).