FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

 According to the programme, power supply from Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwanwala, Nisar Colony, Pepsi, Samanabad and Mujahid Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 12:30pm while Gulshan Colony and new Jinnah Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 12 noon on Friday.

