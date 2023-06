FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Ghausia Abad and Crescent board feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, al-Awwal, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Khuda Yar/Masood feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Pir Salah-ud-Din and Kallar Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (June 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Dhandra and Tahir Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon whereas FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Surmax No.2, Hyundai Nishat and Aafridi feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Scarp-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Canal Road feeder attached with 66-KV OTP grid station, Pepsi feeder originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Saeed Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Samana, University Town, Millat Road, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash, Millat Town, Sargodha Road, Dawood, Sandal, Noor Pur, FDA City, Dry Port, Muslim Town and Zafar Fabrics feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on June 25.

Meanwhile, power supply from Iqbal Rice Mills, Jhang Road, WASA Express, WASA Tube Well, Rajoa, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Milliya feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, al-Makkah Exports feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders linked with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 25, 2023.