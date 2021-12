FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road and Kathoor feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Gojra Morh feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Gulberg and Piraywal feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, GIC, Mujahid Abad, Nawabanwala, Elyas Garden, Sammundri Road and Muzaffar Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gaushala feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Bhola Pir Shaheed and Muzaffar Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Munir Abad, Saeed Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Raja Chowk and Eid Gah Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, 7-JB and Ali Town feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rehmat Abad and Mannanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Khizra and Ghausia Road feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Gogera and Rodala feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Sitiana Village feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder linked with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Rafhan and Hajvairi Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Sarfraz Colony feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Sain Wazir Ali feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla, Mureedwala and Torianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Jhamra feeder linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khuda Yar and Mamonkanjan City feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station and Zafar Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (December 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning, Bahmaniwala, Ahmad Jamal and Shahkot Road feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Thikriwala, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona, FIG, Mujtaba Saood, Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, al-Khaliq, Mansoorwala, Kamal Spinning, al-Fareed, Sohal, Hussain Abad and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City,Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observeload-shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 21, 2021.