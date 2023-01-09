FESCO power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday.

According to schedule, power will remain suspended on January 10 from 10 a.

m. to 3 p.m. from Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rashid Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Abdul Rehman Megna, Jubilee Moeen Mills, and Image textile feeders, emanating from 132-kV, Chak No 103-RB grid station.