FESCO To Construct New Offices

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

FESCO to construct new offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to construct new offices and quarters to improve its performance and provide quality services to its consumers at their doorsteps.

XEN Civil Works Division FESCO Shakeel Haidar Lakk Sunday said that FESCO would construct triple-story buildings for SDO Muslim Town sub-division office at 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station and SDO Gattwala sub-division at 132-kV SPS grid station, while double-story building would be constructed for the office of SDO Mannanwala Sub-division.

He said FESCO was running these offices in rented buildings.

However, after construction of these new offices Fesco could save rent money and spend it on for improving its services.

Shakeel Haider further said thatt he company would also construct two C-type bungalows and four quarters of category-V in 132-kV Jaranwala grid station area, whereas 64 single-man barracks would also be built for security staff in OTP Colony FESCO.

Tenders for these projects had been called and these would be received up to 11am on October 12, 2021 and opened in the office of XEN Civil Works Division-1 FESCO, Faisalabad on the same day, he added.

