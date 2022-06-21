FGEHA grants contract for design preparation on 2403 kanal land

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tuesday granted a contract to prepare design and construction measurement for 2403 kanal land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tuesday granted a contract to prepare design and construction measurement for 2403 kanal land.

The agreement was signed with MS Commoners Sky Garden Limited in that regard, said a press release.

Chief Engineer FGEHA Colonel (reted) Imtiaz ul Haq and secretary MS Commoners Sky Garden Limited Malik Shabbir signed the agreement on behalf of their respective, institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General said FGEHA was working efficiently to provide houses to house-less people and government employees against cheaper rates.

He also instructed the FGEHA officials to remove every hurdle in the way of the above project.