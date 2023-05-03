FGIR team inspects Khanpur-Multan section

Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) team inspected Khanpur to Multan section here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) team inspected Khanpur to Multan section here on Wednesday.

The team consisted of Senior General Manager, Arshad Salam Khatak, FGIR, Ali Muhammad, COPS, Waqar Shahid, CCM, Maryam Gillani, DS Multan, Hammad Hasan Mirza and DCO, Adnan Marwat.

It inspected tracks, railway bridges, ailment, station revenue, gauge, tunnel, booking offices, station buildings, waiting rooms, level crossings Railways important installations etc.

SGM and FGIR rewarded staffers of different categories with cash awards for good performance.

Later, the officers planted saplings too.