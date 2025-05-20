Open Menu

FIA Arrests 14 Agents For Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 14 people involved in cheating citizens outside the Gujranwala Passport Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 14 people involved in cheating citizens outside the Gujranwala Passport Office. These individuals were part of an agent mafia that promised people quick passport services in exchange for money.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the operation was carried out in and around the passport office after reports of illegal activity. The arrested agents were taking advantage of people who were unaware of the official process and charging them extra money.

The agents arrested during the raid include Mohsin Shehzad, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Hafiz Usama Akhtar, Mehr Ali Hassan, and Muhammad Imran Siddiqui. Others arrested include Faisal Mushtaq, Babar Akram, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq, Abdullah Saeed, Muhammad Asad Bhatti, and Muhammad Younas.

All of them belong to different areas of Gujranwala.

During the operation, the FIA also recovered several suspicious items from the agents, including empty bank challans, photocopies of passport tokens, MRP (Machine Readable Passport) fee receipts, and NADRA family tree certificates.

The FIA has started investigating the arrested suspects and is continuing operations to catch other people involved in the network. Officials have said that more arrests are expected in the coming days.

The FIA has urged citizens to avoid dealing with agents and to follow the official procedure for passport applications.

Recent Stories

After military win over India, Pakistan must focus ..

After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers

1 minute ago
 NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student i ..

NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..

4 minutes ago
 High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

4 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside ..

FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office

4 minutes ago
 Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representatio ..

Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik

4 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
 Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Chris ..

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..

3 hours ago
 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in togethe ..

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal ag ..

Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..

4 hours ago
 Leaders of Canada, UK & France oppose Israel’s e ..

Leaders of Canada, UK & France oppose Israel’s expansion into Gaza, West Bank ..

1 minute ago
 2nd OIC-15 Ministerial Meeting concludes with Tehr ..

2nd OIC-15 Ministerial Meeting concludes with Tehran Declaration on AI cooperati ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan