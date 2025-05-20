FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 14 people involved in cheating citizens outside the Gujranwala Passport Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 14 people involved in cheating citizens outside the Gujranwala Passport Office. These individuals were part of an agent mafia that promised people quick passport services in exchange for money.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the operation was carried out in and around the passport office after reports of illegal activity. The arrested agents were taking advantage of people who were unaware of the official process and charging them extra money.

The agents arrested during the raid include Mohsin Shehzad, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Hafiz Usama Akhtar, Mehr Ali Hassan, and Muhammad Imran Siddiqui. Others arrested include Faisal Mushtaq, Babar Akram, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq, Abdullah Saeed, Muhammad Asad Bhatti, and Muhammad Younas.

All of them belong to different areas of Gujranwala.

During the operation, the FIA also recovered several suspicious items from the agents, including empty bank challans, photocopies of passport tokens, MRP (Machine Readable Passport) fee receipts, and NADRA family tree certificates.

The FIA has started investigating the arrested suspects and is continuing operations to catch other people involved in the network. Officials have said that more arrests are expected in the coming days.

The FIA has urged citizens to avoid dealing with agents and to follow the official procedure for passport applications.