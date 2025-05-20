Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.76.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 283.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1 to close at Rs 317.

63 against the last day’s closing of Rs 316.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.95, whereas an increase of Rs 0.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 377.34 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 376.61.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.75 and Rs 75.14, respectively.

 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

