High-level Meeting Finalizes Muharram Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM
A high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Tuesday reviewed and finalized the security and other arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram
A high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Tuesday reviewed and finalized the security and other arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.
The session focused on ensuring comprehensive security and the smooth observance of the holy month.
The meeting emphasized coordination among all departments operating under the Capital Metropolitan Government.
Mayor Zubair Ali directed that all relevant departments play their active role in the preparations and share their plans with each other to ensure unified efforts.
The meeting was attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan Government Waqas Ali Shah, Director East Atique ur Rehman, Director West Kamran Amjad, Director Administration and HR Owais Rahat, Engineer Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yasir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Syed Basharat, SP City Atique Shah, SP Faqirabad Arshad Khan, and officials from departments including Health (DHO), Sui Gas, PTCL, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, WSSP, TMA, and others.
Officials briefed the Mayor on the steps being taken by their respective departments. Key points discussed included security measures, traffic management, and ensuring smooth organization of religious gatherings.
Mayor Zubair Ali stressed the importance of interdepartmental cooperation and collaboration with religious organizations for the peaceful and efficient conduct of Muharram.
He highlighted that Muharram is a month symbolizing patience, unity, and resilience, and called on all departments to contribute toward maintaining harmony and brotherhood during this sacred period.
Waqas Ali Shah and Kamran Amjad were appointed as focal persons for coordinating the arrangements, while other departments were instructed to designate their own focal persons. A WhatsApp group will also be created to facilitate real-time communication and immediate resolution of any issues.
The Mayor concluded the session by urging all departments to ensure no lapses in preparation and to work collectively to maintain a peaceful environment throughout Muharram.
