FIA arrests gang leader involved in Libyan boat accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Rawalpindi arrested a gang leader involved in the Libyan boat accident on Sunday in a major operation.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of the director of the Islamabad zone, in the continuity of a crackdown against the elements involved in human trafficking.

The accused Faizullah was arrested from Umarkot in a joint operation with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The accused had collected some 6.5 million rupees to illegally send the un-named citizen's son and nephew abroad to Libya via Italy, however citizen's son and nephew were missing since arriving in Libya.

It was revealed during an investigation that other accomplices of the accused took the citizen's son and nephew into the boat to send them to Italy.

After the arrest of gang leader Faizullah, the hunt for the accomplices of the accused is continued while the investigation has been started in the case.