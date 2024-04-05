Open Menu

FIA Arrests Passenger, Facilitator, Recovers 16 Kg Gold From Airport

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a passenger from Multan International Airport (MIAP) and his facilitator who tried to smug 16 kg of gold to the UAE on Friday

Deputy Director FIA Khawaja Hammad told this news agency that a passenger named Muhammad Tanvir was traveling to Dubai by FZ 304 Fly Dubai flight on Friday morning from MIAP when, during frisking, 16 kg of gold bricks were found in his luggage. 

When the passenger entered the airport, he had no gold in his luggage, he said, adding that during the investigation, it came to the surface that a Civil Aviation Head of Staff, Saeed, facilitated him in handing over the gold after the accused entered the airport

He informed that, on questioning by FIA staff, Tanvir was not satisfied with his business and added that he had flown to Dubai around 80 times within a short period and returned to Pakistan after a brief stay of three to four days when his travel history was checked.

 

To a question, Mr Hammad maintained that the passenger had hidden the gold bricks weighing 3 to 4 kg each in secret pockets of his luggage. 

Both Tanvir and his facilitator, Saeed, were arrested by FIA, and an FIR has been registered against them. The Deputy Director stated that they have been kept in the FIA Multan Circle lockup. Replying to another question, he informed that the accused had been snuggling gold for a long time and incurred a hefty loss to the national exchequer.

