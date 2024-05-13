Open Menu

FIA Foils Trafficking Of Afghan Woman, Five Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FIA foils trafficking of Afghan woman, five children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Immigration circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday foiled a bid to send abroad an Afghan woman and five children on fake Afghan passports and travel documents.

According to the FIA spokesman, the woman and children between 10 to 18 years of age were offloaded from a plane on suspicion of fake travel documents.

The woman and children were going to the UK on Afghan passports, but their documents were sent to the Afghan consulate, the passports were declared fake.

The woman and children were handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further investigation.

During the initial interrogation it was found that they entered Pakistan by crossing the border illegally as there was no travel record in the system regarding their arrival in Pakistan and also got the Afghan passports from an agent.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Circle United Kingdom Federal Investigation Agency Border Women From

Recent Stories

PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

1 hour ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

5 hours ago
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

23 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

23 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

23 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan