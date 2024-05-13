FIA foils trafficking of Afghan woman, five children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Immigration circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday foiled a bid to send abroad an Afghan woman and five children on fake Afghan passports and travel documents.

According to the FIA spokesman, the woman and children between 10 to 18 years of age were offloaded from a plane on suspicion of fake travel documents.

The woman and children were going to the UK on Afghan passports, but their documents were sent to the Afghan consulate, the passports were declared fake.

The woman and children were handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further investigation.

During the initial interrogation it was found that they entered Pakistan by crossing the border illegally as there was no travel record in the system regarding their arrival in Pakistan and also got the Afghan passports from an agent.

APP/adi