Fictitious anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has warned that fictitious anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated and strict departmental action will be taken against those who send bogus reports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has warned that fictitious anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated and strict departmental action will be taken against those who send bogus reports.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue on Saturday, he said that daily surveillance schedule should be implemented and anti-dengue squad should be seen working in the field.

He ordered to register cases against perpetrators of dengue outbreak and said that scope of public awareness should be further expanded.

He said that surveillance of graveyards should be further improved and assistant commissioners should monitor anti-dengue measures at Tehsil level.

He said that stagnant rainwater should be drained out through wipers immediately after rain and sanitary staff of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) should be active in this regard.

During meeting, performance of surveillance activities of district departments through android mobile phones was also reviewed.

The district coordinator for epidemiology said that during current drive, cases have been got registered against 17 persons for causing dengue breeding. He also informed about details of indoor and outdoor surveillance and release of Tilapia fishes to eat dengue larvae in the ponds.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Rabi Cheema, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain and officers of other district departments were also present.