FIEDMC allocates Rs.2.5 bln for development of M-3 Industrial City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has allocated Rs.2.5 billion for the development projects of M-3 Industrial City.

A spokesman of the FIEDMC said that FIEDMC board during its meeting has decided to construct a road like Faisalabad Express Way from Sahianwala to Chiniot Road in order to provide easy transportation facility up to Economic Zone established under the aegis of FIEDMC in Faisalabad.

He said that two new grid station having capacity of 40-megawatt each will also be established in M-3 industrial City in addition to launching safe city project in this area.

Chinese companies are willing to invest 5 billion Dollars in special economic zones established under CPEC project and Faisalabad Industrial Estate will also succeed to attract huge investment for its industrial city during next 3-5 years, he added.