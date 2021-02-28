Fine imposed on brick kilns for using old technology

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::Environmental Protection Department, carrying out a crackdown against brick kilns, imposed a fine of Rs 180,000 on the owners for not converting their kiln houses to zigzag technology. Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPD Assistant Director Nouman Yousaf said that Kasur district stood first in Punjab with regard to shifting kilns to zigzag technology.

He said, 478 kilns, out of the total 501 had been switched to latest technology. The EPD also got registered 37 FIRs against brick kilns in the district.

Only brick kilns running with zigzag technology were allowed to function, he added.