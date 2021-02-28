UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On Brick Kilns For Using Old Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Fine imposed on brick kilns for using old technology

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::Environmental Protection Department, carrying out a crackdown against brick kilns, imposed a fine of Rs 180,000 on the owners for not converting their kiln houses to zigzag technology.    Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPD Assistant Director Nouman Yousaf said that Kasur district stood first in Punjab with regard to shifting kilns to zigzag technology.

He said, 478 kilns, out of the total 501 had been switched to latest technology. The EPD also got registered 37 FIRs against brick kilns in the district.

Only brick kilns running with zigzag technology were allowed to function, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Fine Kasur Sunday

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.