FIO Inks Pact With Pakistan Post For Insurance Facilitation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:57 PM

FIO inks pact with Pakistan Post for insurance facilitation

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) signed an agreement with Pakistan Post to facilitate public on insurance matters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) signed an agreement with Pakistan Post to facilitate public on insurance matters.

Advisor to FIO Multan Region, Azam Joya and GPO Marketing team member Shahid Yousuf inked the pact here on Friday.

Mr Joya expressed the hope that Pakistan Post would play its role to ease out insurance issues of people.

He informed that FIO made agreement on the directions of Federal cabinet adding that no private courier company could match vast network of Pakistan Post.

More Stories From Pakistan

