Fire breaks out in Abbottabad Orphanage hostel room due to short circuit

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A sudden blaze erupted in a hostel room at an orphanage house in Abbottabad, initiated by an electricity short circuit, causing extensive damage to property valued at millions of rupees. Fortunately, no injuries or causalities were reported in the incident.

Prompt action by the rescue team and orphanage staff averted further escalation of the fire.

Collaborative efforts between the rescue team and the orphanage administration led to the effective control of the fire, thereby safeguarding the remaining rooms from its reach.

The operation was supervised by Emergency Officer Hafeez-ur-Rahman, ensuring a coordinated and efficient response to the crisis.

Despite the intensity of the fire, all children residing in the orphanage remained unharmed, thanks to the timely intervention of the rescue team and staff.