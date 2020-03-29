First coronavirus positive case in Sialkot district

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Sialkot Health Department on Sunday confirmed first coronavirus positive case in Tehsil Daska.

According to an official, the coronavirus tests of a Daska-based man, Ameer Hamza, were found positive and declared him as the first confirmed coronavirus patient in the district.

Hamza had returned back to home in Daska from France a few days ago. The Health Department conducted his and his family's coronavirus tests. His test reports were found positive while his family members' reports were still awaited.

Hospital sources said Hamza and his wife were admitted to the Isolation Ward at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, while his family members and friends were quarantined at their homes in Daska city with due police security.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner, Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir visited the house of corona patient in Daska and briefed his mother and other family members about the sensitivity of the situation.

The woman assured the visiting official of her full cooperation for her son's medical treatment and safety of other family members.