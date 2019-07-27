First ever Nishan-e-Haider recipient Capt. Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The 71st martyrdom anniversary of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, first ever recipient of greatest award, 'Nishan-e-Haider', was observed on Saturday (today) and tributes were paid by all electronic, print media for his selfless services to the cause of the nation.

He was born on November 10, 1910, to a Rajput family in Singhori village, Tehsil Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.

He received his initial education from Faisalabad, and was enrolled in Army as soldier in 1929.

In 1944 he was commissioned and assigned to the Punjab Regiment.

In 1947, after which he participated in World War II, from Britain.

He joined the Punjab regiment in 1946 and achieved the rank of Captain, months before the creation of Pakistan.

Captain Sarwar launched an attack causing heavy casualties against a strongly fortified enemy position located in the Uri Sector. His battalion was subject to under heavy machine gun, grenade, and mortar fire.

On July 27, 1948, as he moved forward with six of his men to cut their way through a barbed wire barrier, he was killed in action and martyred on the sport.