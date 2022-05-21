UrduPoint.com

First Int'l Education Conference Concludes At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 09:18 PM

First Int'l Education Conference concludes at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The first International Education Conference was concluded here on Saturday at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The first International Education Conference was concluded here on Saturday at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The chief guest of the closing session was Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. The conference was attended by 15 keynote speakers from Australia, Turkey, and Pakistani universities, and a total of 100 papers were presented.

In his address, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the faculty of education was of great importance in terms of quality of education, curriculum, and capacity building of teachers.

The participation of local and foreign delegates in the Education Conference was a welcome sign and teachers and students will benefit from their presence.

Focal Person Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain Dean Faculty of Education said that efforts were being made for the implementation of the conference and through various workshops, recommendations for education promotion are formulated and communicated to the policymakers.

He thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the special patronage and cooperation in organizing the conference and said that the recommendations made by the delegates would be conveyed to the concerned authorities at the provincial and Federal levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Education Turkey IUB From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce ..

Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce Shireen Mazari

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to i ..

Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to inspect relief activities

4 minutes ago
 FDA DG for taking action against violation of buil ..

FDA DG for taking action against violation of building laws in residential colon ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction agains ..

Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction against Yaseen Malik at internationa ..

4 minutes ago
 Ties with China cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign ..

Ties with China cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy: Foreign Secretary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.