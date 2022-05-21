(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The first International Education Conference was concluded here on Saturday at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The chief guest of the closing session was Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. The conference was attended by 15 keynote speakers from Australia, Turkey, and Pakistani universities, and a total of 100 papers were presented.

In his address, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the faculty of education was of great importance in terms of quality of education, curriculum, and capacity building of teachers.

The participation of local and foreign delegates in the Education Conference was a welcome sign and teachers and students will benefit from their presence.

Focal Person Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain Dean Faculty of Education said that efforts were being made for the implementation of the conference and through various workshops, recommendations for education promotion are formulated and communicated to the policymakers.

He thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the special patronage and cooperation in organizing the conference and said that the recommendations made by the delegates would be conveyed to the concerned authorities at the provincial and Federal levels.