First lady calls for efforts to rise awareness about prevention of breast cancer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The first lady of Pakistan , Begum Samina Alvi on Thursday called for concerted efforts to raise general awareness about prevention of breast cancer through early diagnosis.

Addressing a session organized here under Breast Cancer Awareness Programme initiated by her in October 2018, she said the fact that young women of the country are reporting with third and fourth stage of breast cancer reflects that this largely preventable and treatable disease has turned to be a terminal condition for many of the local sufferers.

The situation, she said demanded that misconception and inhibitions to discuss the ailment is done away for good by all conscientious men and women in the country.

"We all need to raise general awareness about relevance of timely diagnosis of breast cancer," said Samina Alvi.

She particularly urged the women from cross-sections of society, pertaining to both rural and urban sectors to necessarily take out time for their self examination.

"A mere five minutes self assessment can help notice any lump or unusual change that can be immediately reported to the doctor," she said.

The first lady of the country acknowledged that there was need for women technicians, doctors and oncologists to handle the situation.

Addressing the audience comprising doctors, volunteers and members of her task force to fight the challenge she said there can not be any single day or month to fight the ailment.

"This has to be round the year effort as this is linked to survival of precious human lives," said Samina Alvi and mentioning that she is regularly visiting all parts of the country for the cause very close to her heart.

The session held on the lawns of Sindh Governor House was also addressed by senior surgeon and oncologist Prof. Shaista Khan, Dr. Abida Sattar (oncologist) besides two of the breast cancer survivors Asma Nawaz and Samira Raja.

Reema Ismail, wife of Sindh Governor offered vote of thanks.

Begum Samina Alvi and women activists working for the cause of breast cancer prevention through awareness later on reached the Mazar-e-Quaid that was lit pink as a symbol to prevent the disease.