First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus Surfaces In Multan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:02 PM

First suspected case of Coronavirus surfaces in Multan

Minister for State Zafar Mirza, however, has rejected media reports, saying that there is not even a single confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country and they are properly coordinating with Chinese authorities in this regard while the experts are also closely watching it.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) The medical tests of a 40-year old man have been found positive regarding Coronavirus , the reports say here on Saturday.

The health officials say that the patient has been working on an industrial estate project in Multan. They have shifted the patients to Nishtar Hospital but still his identity has not been shared with media. The patients returned from Wuhan city—the center of epidemic where the SARS-like virus spread in a market few days ago and then spread to the entire area.

At least 41 people have died due Coronavirus and over 1,300 people are infected across China—majority of them belong to Wuhan province which is known for its Wildlife and jungles.

However, State Minister for Health Dr.

Zafar Mirza rejected the media reports about first case of Coronavirus, urging the media to verify first to run any news about Coronavirus. He said reporting of such matter could create anxiety in the society.

In another tweet, he said that there not even a single confirmed case of Coronavirus and said that they are properly communicating to the Chinese authorities while health experts are high alert and closely watching it.

Earlier, he said that examination counters have been set up at every airport to detect the patients suffering from Cornovirus. Dr. Zafar Mirza personally visited the airport and shared functioning of examination

