Fishing, Business Of China Fish Banned For Three Months

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:19 PM

Fishing, business of China Fish banned for three months

The district administration has imposed a ban of three months on fishing and sale or purchase of China Fish in Peshawar and Charsadda districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has imposed a ban of three months on fishing and sale or purchase of China Fish in Peshawar and Charsadda districts.

According to a notification the ban would remain imposed from March 1 to May 31. Violators of the ban would face stern legal action.

The notification further said the ban was imposed to ensure safe and plentiful breeding of the fish.

