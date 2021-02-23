Fishing, Business Of China Fish Banned For Three Months
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has imposed a ban of three months on fishing and sale or purchase of China Fish in Peshawar and Charsadda districts.
According to a notification the ban would remain imposed from March 1 to May 31. Violators of the ban would face stern legal action.
The notification further said the ban was imposed to ensure safe and plentiful breeding of the fish.