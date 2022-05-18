UrduPoint.com

Five Beggars Caught

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Five beggars caught

The social welfare department took five habitual beggars from different areas here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The social welfare department took five habitual beggars from different areas here Wednesday.

Focal person Muhammad Tahir said that anti-beggary squads took the beggars into its custodyduring checking on different roads- Jarranwala road, Makuana tool plaza, Sheikhupura and handedthem over to police for registration of cases.

