Five dead, four injured in Mastung car-bus collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :At least five persons belongs to same family died and four other severe injuries in a collision of a car and a passenger coach on National Highway near Gardegaap area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Hafiz Abdul Malik along with his wife and children was on way to Quetta in a car from Nushki when a passenger coach hit the car coming from opposite direction near Gardegaap area due to over speeding.

As a result, Hafiz Abdul Malik, his wife, sister-in-law and his two children died on the spot while four other sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the treatments of the injured were initiated.

The bodies of deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.