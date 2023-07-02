Five died, four injured in different incidents in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least five people including children were killed and four people were injured in various incidents across Balochistan.

According to details, in the first incident, a person was killed when a speedy vehicle hit him to death at Inscomb Road in Quetta yesterday.

The police shifted the dead body to the nearby hospital.

Similarly, unknown armed persons shot and killed a person on Joint Road and fled the scene.

In the third incident, unknown gunmen opened fire and injured businessman Mir Mehboob.

Apart from this, Saifullah, a resident of the Ghousabad area of Quetta, drowned in the river while taking a bath to make a picnic during the Eid holidays at the picnic point Peer Ghaib area of Bolan district, 100 km away from Quetta.

Meanwhile, a person Shuaib was injured during a traffic accident in the Turbat area and the injured person was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three persons were injured in a collision between a high-speed Vigo and a motorcycle in the Sur Ghaz area of Khuzdar.

Apart from this, bathing in the Pat- feeder canal of the Dera Murad Jamali area, three children drowned in the pond of water, the body of one child and one unconscious were taken out while the search for the third child was going on.

The bodies have been handed over to the heirs after competition of medical-legal formalities