Five Held For Selling Petrol, Gas Refilling Illegally

Police have rounded up five persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized cylinders and re-filling instruments from their possession, informed a spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have rounded up five persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized cylinders and re-filling instruments from their possession, informed a spokesman.

He said Ganjmandi and Airport Police Station in different raids apprehended two accused namely Jahangir and Muhammad Arshad on the charges of refilling gas illegally and recovered cylinders and gas filling instruments from their custody.

Jatli Police arrested three accused namely Irfan, Muhammad Faraz and Ghulam Faraz and seized 10 litre of petrol and filling instruments from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.

