Five Injured In A Road Accident In Noshehro Feroz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Five injured in a road accident in Noshehro Feroz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Five people were severely injured as a trailer collided with a car near the area of Kotri Kabir in Noshehro Feroz on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the cause of the accident was over speeding as car driver could not control the car.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, they further said.

Local police had registered an F.I.R against the car driver for rash driving and risking life of others, a police official informed

More Stories From Pakistan

