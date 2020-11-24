Five injured in road accident islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Five factory workers on Tuesday sustained serious injuries when their bus plunged into a nullah in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Five factory workers on Tuesday sustained serious injuries when their bus plunged into a nullah in Lahore.

As per details, Rescue sources said the accident occurred after the bus overtook a truck in Manga Mandi.

,According to a private news channel, the driver of the bus had lost control of the vehicle due to which the bus skidded off the road and fell into Nullah, rescue 1122 official added.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and retrieved the injured from the nullah and shifted them to the hospital.