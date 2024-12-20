Open Menu

Five Killed In Road Accident Near Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Five killed in road accident near Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Three women, an infant and a man were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on Babarloi bypass in Khairpur district on Thursday.

The victims were being identified by Police.

According to Babarlio Police, the truck rammed the car from the backside. The car was crushed almost totally under the truck’s body. The police and onlookers retrieved the body from the car and transported them to the Sukkur and Khairpur civil hospitals for a postmortem examination.

The victims belonged to the Dhareja community and were residents of Babarloi.

Related Topics

Police Car Man Sukkur Khairpur Women From

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

42 minutes ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

1 hour ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

2 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

2 hours ago
Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

3 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

4 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

5 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan