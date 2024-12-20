Five Killed In Road Accident Near Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Three women, an infant and a man were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on Babarloi bypass in Khairpur district on Thursday.
The victims were being identified by Police.
According to Babarlio Police, the truck rammed the car from the backside. The car was crushed almost totally under the truck’s body. The police and onlookers retrieved the body from the car and transported them to the Sukkur and Khairpur civil hospitals for a postmortem examination.
The victims belonged to the Dhareja community and were residents of Babarloi.
