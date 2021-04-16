Fiver caught over power pilferage

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Sialkot police arrested five persons over pilferage of electricity from main transmission lines and unauthorized meters.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) GEPCO, his team, and Hajipura police raided localities such as Shahabpura,Ittefaq Colony and Mianapura.

They caught three accused---Tahir Hussain, Kashif Pervaiz and Farid-ud-din who were using electricity directly from main transmission lines and other meters.

Meanwhile, Uggoke police caught two persons-- Nasir and Ghulam Yasir over power pilferage.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.