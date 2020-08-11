UrduPoint.com
Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:28 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hoist national flag on its building on Thursday to mark 73th independence celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hoist national flag on its building on Thursday to mark 73th independence celebrations.

The ceremony scheduled to begin at 4-15 p.m will be attended by KCCI leadership including office bearers and the managing committee members along with a good number of other business community people, says KCCI release on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

