Flag hoisting ceremony at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hoist national flag on its building on Thursday to mark 73th independence celebrations.

The ceremony scheduled to begin at 4-15 p.m will be attended by KCCI leadership including office bearers and the managing committee members along with a good number of other business community people, says KCCI release on Tuesday.