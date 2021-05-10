UrduPoint.com
Flag March Of Pak Army, Police Held In Qasimabad To Ensure COVID SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:24 PM

Flag march of Pak Army, Police held in Qasimabad to ensure COVID SOPs

Pakistan Army and local police, In order to ensure implementation of restrictions imposed by the government to stop spread of COVID-19, hold a flag march on Monday in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army and local police, In order to ensure implementation of restrictions imposed by the government to stop spread of COVID-19, hold a flag march on Monday in Qasimabad.

The purpose of flag march was to create awareness among people about precautionary measures against the spread of the disease.

The Assistant Commissioner Gada Hussain Soomro led the march in which personnel of Pak Army and the Police participated.

AC asked the people to follow standard operating procedures to stop further spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Gada Hussain Soomro along with Rangers and Police visited different areas of Qasimabad Taluka and imposed fine of rupees 30,000 on two Beauty parlors while both parlors were also sealed for violating government orders.

AC also sealed 9 shops and three restaurants here the other day for violation of COVID-19 SOPs and lockdown timings.

He also warned that shops, hotels and other businesses would be sealed and fined if they could not follow government orders during lockdown.

