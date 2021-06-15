Flood Emergency/Liaison Officers appointed for the year 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Hyderabad Tuesday appointed Flood Emergency Officer and Liaison Officer for the year 2021 keeping in view the expected floods.

According to announcement, Executive Officer Kotri Barrage Jamshoro Syed Muhammad Adeel Shah has been appointed as Flood Emergency Officer in addition to his own duty while Assistant Executive Officer Tariq Asad Ursani has been appointed as Liaison Officer Kotri Barrage in addition to his own duty.

The appointed officers can be contacted at Telephone No:022-2119036, Cell Phone Nos: 0345-8223503 and 0301-3532462.