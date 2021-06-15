UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Emergency/Liaison Officers Appointed For The Year 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Flood Emergency/Liaison Officers appointed for the year 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Hyderabad Tuesday appointed Flood Emergency Officer and Liaison Officer for the year 2021 keeping in view the expected floods.

According to announcement, Executive Officer Kotri Barrage Jamshoro Syed Muhammad Adeel Shah has been appointed as Flood Emergency Officer in addition to his own duty while Assistant Executive Officer Tariq Asad Ursani has been appointed as Liaison Officer Kotri Barrage in addition to his own duty.

The appointed officers can be contacted at Telephone No:022-2119036, Cell Phone Nos: 0345-8223503 and 0301-3532462.

Related Topics

Flood Hyderabad Jamshoro Kotri

Recent Stories

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

28 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

31 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

47 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

49 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.