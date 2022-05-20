UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

FM Bilawal to leave for maiden bilateral visit to China on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to visit China on May 21-22, at the special invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This will be the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials will be part of the foreign minister's delegation.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold extensive consultations with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions.

The two sides will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

State Councilor Wang Yi had written a letter of congratulations to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his assumption of the office of Foreign Minister. The two Foreign Ministers had previously held a virtual meeting on 11th May 2022.

The foreign minister's visit is part of the high-level exchanges between the two sides, which recently also included message of felicitations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from Premier Li Keqiang, and telephone conversation between the two premiers on May 16, 2022.

