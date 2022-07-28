UrduPoint.com

FM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Peaceful, Prosperous Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 10:43 PM

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to promoting people to people exchanges with brotherly Afghanistan and providing humanitarian support and unlocking trade and transit potential.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tashkent Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Gilgit Warriors win 5th Zalmi Madrasa League

Gilgit Warriors win 5th Zalmi Madrasa League

11 seconds ago
 Agha Siraj invites Russian businessmen to invest i ..

Agha Siraj invites Russian businessmen to invest in Sindh

13 seconds ago
 Active Corona cases in KP surge to 750

Active Corona cases in KP surge to 750

2 minutes ago
 4 dies in torrential rains in Khairpur

4 dies in torrential rains in Khairpur

2 minutes ago
 Amir Saleemi appointed as MD, Utility Stores Corpo ..

Amir Saleemi appointed as MD, Utility Stores Corporation

2 minutes ago
 World hepatitis day observed

World hepatitis day observed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.