UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Iran's Special Envoy Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:22 PM

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Iran's special envoy discuss Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iran's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard on Thursday met here and discussed the Afghan peace process besides the security situation in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iran's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard on Thursday met here and discussed the Afghan peace process besides the security situation in the region.

In a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan essential for the region's peace.

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan always supported the notion that there was no military solution to the Afghan problem.

He said a sustainable Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution through a comprehensive dialogue was the best option to resolve the conflict.

He mentioned that the unrest in Afghanistan had affected both Pakistan and Iran, and said that rising violence could strengthen "spoilers".

Qureshi emphasized that the Afghan factions must take immediate steps to make the Afghan peace process fruitful through dialogue.

He said peace in Afghanistan would help boost trade activity, repatriate Afghan refugees and help regional stability.

He also conveyed the best wishes of the Pakistani leadership to the newly elected President of Iran Syed Ibrahim Raisi.

Iran's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and expressed desire for joint efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed Pak-Iran bilateral relations and other areas of interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Refugee Best

Recent Stories

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

7 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US permanent envoy to UN discu ..

10 minutes ago

Court issues release orders of Khawaja Asif in ass ..

25 minutes ago

Switzerland to ease COVID-19 measures, facilitate ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese land port handles over 7,000 China-Europe ..

3 minutes ago

New York to end state of emergency for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.