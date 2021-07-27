UrduPoint.com
FM To Co-chair Pak-Bahrain JMC In Manama

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

FM to co-chair Pak-Bahrain JMC in Manama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day official visit to Bahrain's capital Manama on Wednesday, where he will lead Pakistan's delegation at the second session of Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

During the JMC, both sides will hold expert level talks, particularly focusing on commerce, investment, energy, overseas employment, agriculture, information and broadcasting, tourism and other areas of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, the foreign minister will call on the Bahraini leadership. He will also have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to, inter alia, discuss ways for further strengthening bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to add to the current momentum and positive trajectory of brotherly ties between the two countries," the FO added.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy traditionally close and fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values.

The bilateral relations with Bahrain have been following an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2019, on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the visit, the prime minister was also decorated with Bahrain's prestigious award "King Hamad Order of the Renaissance".

Pakistan and Bahrain remain committed to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

The inaugural session of Pakistan-Bahrain JMC was held in Islamabad on February 5 & 6, 2017.

